How to get the Lion in Blooket

Blooket educates players as they make their way through various fun games such as Tower Defense, Crypto Hack, Tower of Doom, and Cafe. These games utilize review questions that teachers can set up and players are tasked with answering different questions in order to play through the game. While players are in-game, they are represented by avatars, known as Blooks that can take on various forms. One of the most desirable Blooks is an extremely rare legendary Blook called the Lion.

Obtaining the Lion

In order for players to get any Blooks within Blooket, they need to have in-game tokens. Tokens are generated through playing and winning the various games. These tokens can then be spent on boxes available in the Market. In order to get the Lion, players will need to open a specific box called the Safari Box. As the Lion is a Legendary Blook, it has a drop rate of only 0.05%. Therefore, the best way for players to obtain the Lion is to continue to open the Safari Box. The Lion can be sold for 200 tokens.

The Rainbow Panda is also in the Safari Box

For players who are trying to go through the Safari Box with the hopes of pulling the Lion, there is also hope they may obtain the Rainbow Panda. The Rainbow Panda is a Chroma Blook, which is the rarest type of Blook in Blooket. The drop chance for the Rainbow Panda is even lower than the Lion with a drop rate of 0.02%. Players will need to have luck on their side or spend a lot of tokens opening the Safari Box in order to obtain one of these extremely rare Blooks.