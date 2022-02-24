How to obtain the King of Hearts in Blooket

Blooket is a game that players are able to learn while playing classic games. Picking from a selection of mini-games such as Tower Defense, Factory and Cafe, players play through rounds of the game while answering review questions in between. Great for teachers and students alike, Blooket lets players express themselves with Avatars called Blooks they can equip during their playthroughs. Some of these Blooks are more rare than others, with the King of Hearts being an extremely rare legendary quality of rarity.

Obtaining the King of Hearts

In order for players to unlock any Blooks, they first need to participate in games that allow them to earn in-game tokens upon completion of the game. The amount of tokens that players receive varies on how good they did in the previous game. The King of Hearts is located inside of a box players can open in the market called the Wonderland Box. This is a box based on the story Alice in Wonderland and can be opened for 15 tokens.

The King of Hearts has a low drop rate

As a legendary quality Blook, The King of Hearts has a drop rate of 0.03%. This is one of the lowest drop chances in the entire game. So to obtain The King of Hearts, players must repeatedly open the Wonderland Box over and over until they receive him. There is only one legendary in this box however, so the chances of obtaining The King of Hearts are better than boxes where there are multiple legendaries.