How to unlock the Professional Screwdriver in Hitman 3

Hitman 3 Season of Wrath added a brand new reward to the game that only the most dedicated players will be able to unlock. The reward is the Professional Screwdriver, a screwdriver that you can equip to Agent 47’s loadout before a mission, meaning you won’t need to pick one up on location. This guide explains how you can unlock the Professional Screwdriver and start using it for yourself.

How to unlock the Professional Screwdriver

To unlock the Professional Screwdriver, you need to complete 70 Featured Contracts in Hitman 3 successfully. You can only do this partway through Season of Wrath, so it’s worth checking the roadmap to ensure that there are currently 70 in the game for you to complete. A Hitman 3 Featured Contract is any Featured Contract added to the game since it launched. These are all set in Hitman 3 locations, so you won’t need to own Hitman 2016 or Hitman 2 to complete this challenge.

Once there are 70 Featured Contracts in Hitman 3, you’ll need to complete them all. If there are more, then you only need to complete 70 for this reward to drop. There’s no requirement to complete the Featured Contracts with a Silent Assassin rating or complete all the objectives. You just need to complete the Contracts to get the Professional Screwdriver.