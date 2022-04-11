how-to-unlock-the-red-lock-box-in-chinatown-detective-agency

You’ll get The Temple of the Self case after accepting Lucas as your main client following the three to six tutorial cases in Chinatown Detective Agency. This case requires you to take the red lock box from Caleb’s office in The Temple of the Self, but opening it is a different matter. This guide explains how to unlock the red lock box so that you can uncover the secrets within.

What is the code for the red lock box?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The red lock box requires a four-digit code. It has an engraving that acts as your one and only clue. The engraving says, “For now I know you fear God. You have not refused me your son, you only son.” If you search for this quote, then you’ll quickly get a result telling you that it’s from Genesis 22:12. Since there are four numbers in this chapter, it makes sense that they would be the code. Type 2212 into the combination lock, and you’ll unlock the red lock box.

Inside the red lock box, you’ll find some shards on which Caleb recorded messages for his son. Naturally, Lucas wants nothing to do with them, but you can do what you wish. Your decision will inform your next case, so it’s a decision you need to take time to consider.