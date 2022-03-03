how-to-unlock-the-sieger-ar552-tactical-in-hitman-3

The Sieger AR552 Tactical is an automatic rifle added to Hitman 3 as part of its Year Two support. The weapon is useful for taking out targets quickly and efficiently, but only in the right hands. This guide explains how to unlock the weapon for your arsenal so that you can use it in any mission in the Hitman Trilogy.

How to get the Sieger AR552 Tactical

Image via IO Interactive

To unlock the Sieger AR552 Tactical, you must complete one of the Elusive Target Arcade missions added to Hitman 3 at the beginning of March 2022. This means that you must complete any of the following missions, made up of a mix of Elusive Targets from across all three games in the Hitman Trilogy.

The Nebulae

The Genera

The Vitae

Note that you only need to complete one of these missions to unlock the weapon. While it’s fine to complete all of them, the weapon will unlock when you’ve completed the first one from this batch. However, you may want to go back in and repeat a few of the missions once you’ve unlocked the weapon because it could open up new opportunities for you to tackle the Elusive Targets in each.