The Trade Federation Battleship was the primary cruiser used by the Trade Federation when they blockaded Naboo in Episode: The Phantom Menace. You’ll have the chance to unlock and use this ship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, you’ll need to find it first. In this guide, we cover how to unlock the Trade Federation Battleship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Trade Federation Battleship is one of many capital ships you can find in the game. These ships patrol specific space sectors, and you’ll need to fly around to these locations to find them. For the Trade Federation Battleship, you’ll need to search Geonosis, Mustafar, Naboo, and Utapau space to find it. There’s a chance you might be able to find it when you enter one of these locations, but if you don’t, try participating in the space battles to lure it out.

When the ship arrives, you’ll need to destroy all of the turrets on the vessels, along with the starfighters defending it. You can view your progress with the Trade Federation Battleship’s health bar at the top of your screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating the vessel, you can now land inside the ship to attempt to take it over. When you arrive at the hanger, you’ll need to clear it of droids and follow the Captain’s “trap” throughout the ship. They’ll lead you down the hallway, where you will be trapped.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need one character to stand on the button and then swap to the second character to step on the other to escape the trap. You’ll need a Jedi or Sith character to lift the crate and fly the power coupling to the outlet in the second room. After it’s plugged in, stand on the third button, lowering the shield to the third room. Once through, grab the second power coupling using the force, and bring it to the second outlet. Finally, in the fourth room, stand on the adjacent buttons to lower the shield and bring the power coupling to the final outlet, unlocking the trap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After escaping the trap, you’ll be attacked by Droidekas, but your primary goal will be to chase after the Captain. They will run throughout the ship’s hallways, and you’ll need to attack them until they’re defeated consistently. Once you’ve beaten them, you can have the option to purchase the ship for 3,000,000 Studs. Although, you can choose to purchase it at a later date.