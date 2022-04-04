Many ships you’ve seen throughout the Star Wars saga are available for you to fly in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Even if they were used by the heroes, you could still fly them around. The Trade Federation Shuttle, the one Nute Gunray used to make his way to Theed after capturing Naboo, is one of these ships. In this guide, we’ll cover how to unlock the Trade Federation Shuttle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the mission to unlock it by exploring Theed on Naboo. This location unlocks as you complete the first mission, A Bigger Fish, in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. You can find the mission you need to complete in the northeast part of the map, Toydarian Trade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this quest, you’ll need to speak with the Nosy Naboo resident nearby who believes the Toydarian is there to trade with the Trade Federation units set up north of the hanger. You can find this base with B1 Battle Droid standing outside. Make sure you have a Villain character to access the terminal to make it inside. Once inside, speak with the Droid on the left to learn that the Toydarian will only react to someone who dances.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the Toydarian, and you’ll need a Jedi character to use the Mind Trick ability on the Nosy Naboo resident. Next, use the Influence ability to walk them over to the Toydarian, and then swap to the Distract ability, causing them to dance. After the dance, speak with the Toydarian, and you’ll receive the Trade Federation Shuttle ship. You will need to unlock it in the Ship menu using 35,000 studs.