How to unlock the Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2

Two characters are joining the Risk of Rain 2 roster for the Survivors of the Void DLC, the Void Fiend and the Railgunner. You’ll need to work through the game to figure out how to unlock them, and accessing these characters can be a little challenging. In this guide, we share what you need to do to unlock the Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2.

The only way to access the Void Fiend is to play through the game and beat the final boss as the Railgunner. This means you’ll need to unlock the Railgunner on your profile. Once you do that, you’ll need to take her through the entire game, survive the hordes of enemies with her sniper rifle, and make it to the final boss.

The Void Fiend will automatically unlock after you’ve done this. The Void Fiend is a character that relies entirely on corruption, transforming its abilities to make them more aggressive as fights go on. They have access to a long-range beam, a plasma missile, briefly teleport, and heal themselves using the void power they’ve been gathering up. The heal also applies to any nearby allies aiding in your fight against the large swarms of enemies.