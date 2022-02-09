How to unlock Trade Skills in Lost Ark

The content found in the newly ported Lost Ark is sure to keep even the most dedicated adventurer busy. Whether you’re spelunking with secret maps in Lost Ark, trying to kill World Bosses such as Rudric, or just chasing the main quest to the ends of Arkesia, players have their hands full with content and mechanics.

Yet not everything within Lost Ark centers around murdering the grotesque beasts that walk the world. Players can unlock Trade Skills by progressing through the main quest, in order to help craft things which can then be used to murder everything walking said world.

Unlocking Trade Skills is done within Lakebar Village, but players should note that they cannot unlock the skills early by dashing there; the main quest must be completed up to Lakebar Village, shortly after talking to all residents there. Once players talk to the blacksmith in the town, Artisan Urr, Trade Skills will be unlocked, but players will still need to purchase every Trade Skill tool.

It’s recommended to simply purchase all beginner tools at this point: you can equip all of them at once, and will allow users to simply harvest and forage while questing through Arkesia. This will naturally level the skills while chasing whatever content may strike their fancy. Purchasing every trade tool will cost players 9,000 gold total.

Once all equipment has been, well, equipped, players can then press the default key ‘B’ to switch from a combat hot bar to a trade skill hot bar, where fishing, mining, foraging, and all others will be available.