Where to find and kill Boss Rudric in Lost Ark

The newly arrived free-to-play MMO Lost Ark has no shortage of enemies that need slaying across the land of Arkesia, and many of them come with unique mechanics. One enemy that players will find themselves stumbling across is World Bosses, which are elite enemies spawning in the overworld that adventurers can tackle together.

Rudric is, or was, a high priest within the Holy Sacrian Empire that began dabbling in dark magics to the ultimate detriment of his life. Now, the ghastly figure shambles about the graveyard located within Rethramis Border. Focus on the south-western half of the graveyard; players will know he’s spawned due to a large red circle centered on the World Boss, and an HP bar that pops up in the top of the screen.

If you’re struggling to find Rudric, remember that you can actively change your channel in Lost Ark in the top right drop down. Rudric has a 30 minute respawn timer which is localized for every instance — typically region chat will inform players of which channel has an active World Boss spawn.

Killing Rudric is a different matter entirely: players will want to be well-equipped with potions and grenades, along with a flare to call others in the region for help. Rudric is not a boss that is easily completed solo, and players should hedge their bets with others in the area so they aren’t wasting resources on the fight.

AoE classes should focus down the adds which Rudric summons during the fight when summoned, while single-target DPS should stay on Rudric (presuming there are others managing the litany of mobs that Rudric summons). As is the standard within MMOs, don’t stand in the red zones or else you’ll get hit with an ability; Rudric has a nasty fear ability that can he can combo into other abilities, juggling a character to death if there isn’t a dodge off-cooldown for use.

After you manage to burn down Rudric and cleanse the graveyard of his shambling figure, players will get a Rudric card, a chest, and a plethora of additional loot for their efforts.