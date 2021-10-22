How to unlock Volundr – Fine Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age adds loads of new cosmetic items for you to unlock and collect to use in the base game. However, you’ll have to put some work in before you can claim and equip them on Eivor for your adventures around England. This guide covers how to unlock Volundr – Fine Raven, a brand new skin for Synin that you can use whenever you want once acquired.

How to unlock Volundr – Fine Raven

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock Volundr – Fine Raven, you need to complete the second quest in Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Through Fire and Flame. This quest sees you take on the role of a young monk who has just joined a monastery. You’ll play through part of his first day, but, as you can expect, nothing goes to plan. You’ll need to help a fellow monk who falls ill by gathering ingredients for a remedy and providing some pain relief. The quest ends with a Viking raid, but you don’t see any of the action because you’re protecting the precious relics.

Once you’ve moved the relics to a safe location, the quest will end, and you’ll see the credits for it. Then, you’ll receive a notification that you’ve unlocked Volundr – Fine Raven. You’ll need to connect to the internet to register your new content, but once you have, you can jump into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and equip the new skin to Synin.