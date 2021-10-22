What is the correct order of ingredients in Through Fire and Faith in AC Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age?

The second quest in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Through Fire and Faith takes you through the start of a young monk’s journey as he begins his time at a monastery. However, not all is as it seems, and one of the other monks quickly falls ill. It’s down to you to identify the cause of this illness, find the ingredients for the remedy, and then put it all together. At the end of this quest, you’ll be quizzed on what the ingredients were and the order in which you were asked to gather them. This guide reminds these ingredients to help make sure you save a life instead of taking one.

First answer

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first answer you should give is, “Ale, from the kitchens.”

Second answer

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second answer you’ll need to provide is, “Feverfew and honey.”

Third answer

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final answer you must give in this quiz is, “Dust from a relic.”

Use these three answers, and you’ll make a successful remedy that will help the poor suffering monk. This remedy is one of your final actions in the quest, meaning you’ll soon be off to explore another part of the world in Discovery Tour: Viking Age.