How to unlock Wampa in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you’re looking to play with one of the more bizarre characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, go no further than unlocking the massive beast that is Wampa. To purchase the character, the Wampa Wonder side mission will have to be completed in Hoth’s Echo Base location. It’s a quest that requires a handful of complicated steps, so here’s how to prepare yourself.

As shown below, the Wampa Wonder side mission is located in the top-right corner of Echo Base, within its long, snowy tunnels. It can be started by talking to Wampa, but you’ll need to get past two locked doors to get to him. For the first door, simply switch to an Astromech Droid and activate the system to the left. The next door will then require you to use a Scavenger-class character and their Breaker Blaster weapon to blow it down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wampa will then explain that he cannot go through with attacking the base, ultimately tasking you with helping him find an exit. You can begin by following the character until it stops and says that enemy Rebels are nearby. In these situations, we recommend using a Jedi or Dark Side character to perform mind tricks and stun the soldiers. Although, you will then need a Protocol Droid, such as C-3PO, to communicate with the Wampa and get it to continue walking to the exit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be three waves of Rebels searching for Wampa during the mission, so be sure to defeat them all before moving the beast forward. Once it’s reached the exit, you’ll be able to buy Wampa for a rather expensive 500,000 Studs and discover a Kyber Brick to the left of the exit.

