How to unlock Engineer Breaker Blaster in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Each of the classes in Legos Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have access to several abilities that allow them to reach unique places. Without unlocking characters in those classes, some of the content in the game may be blocked off from you, preventing you from exploring them and completing puzzles. The Engineer class is unique, and you’ll need to unlock those skills. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Engineer Breaker Blaster in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

It all comes down to completing the story and reaching a certain point for the Engineer. You’ll want to make sure you work your way through Episode VII: The Force Awakens and reach the First Order of Business mission. After completing this mission, you’ll play as Rey and BB-8. Rey will be searching through a downed Star Destroyer to look for scrap parts she can sell to the local junk dealer for some food. During this mission, Rey will unlock several Engineer blueprints that she can use to find all of the scrap parts, one of those blueprints belonging to the Breaker Blaster schematic.

Once you have the Breaker Blaster schematic, you can use it to destroy specific hardpoints throughout the galaxy. You’ll want to look for partially exploded pieces of metal that have the Engineer’s symbol over them. Use the Breaker Blaster to destroy these locations and access the items inside them.