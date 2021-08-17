How to update rosters in Madden 22

While Madden 22 obviously includes real NFL players and rosters, things can change in the real world of football. Players can get released or traded throughout the year, thus rendering the rosters that were originally set in Madden a bit outdated. Luckily, EA Sports will update the Madden rosters throughout the year, in order to reflect any of these changes. But how can you ensure that your copy’s rosters are up to date? Let’s go over what you need to do in order to update the rosters.

Besides attempting to change everything by yourself, you can check to see if there is a new roster update by following a few steps. First, go to the home screen and select the NFL logo on the home screen. This is the Rosters & Playbooks menu, and you can change the rosters by then selecting the ‘Edit Rosters’ tab.

Once you have done that, you can attempt to update the rosters by selecting the ‘Update Rosters’ option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can also check for roster updates by attempting to match up with someone in online Head to Head play. However, keep in mind that you will need to be online in order to receive any roster updates.

We want to state a couple of things on this feature. For one, EA Sports handles these updates. While you do have the option to upload and use custom rosters, or even make your very own, the ones that you will receive via this option will be the official live roster from EA. Second, EA updates these rosters around once a week. So, the roster that you have at a particular time may not be completely accurate. You may need to wait a couple of days after roster moves before those transactions become reflected in the game.