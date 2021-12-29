How to use a bench at Support Pillar in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is packed with challenges to keep you playing when the draw of victory isn’t enough to entice you to start one more round. Some of those challenges are easy to complete without overthinking, such as racking up kills with specific weapons. Others, however, require more thought on your part. This guide covers how to complete one of those challenges by using a bench at Support Pillar.

Head to the back of Support Pillar

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting to Support Pillar is easy. You can drop on it at the start of the match or make your way there from any of the other locations in the first Phase. It’s the massive pillar in the middle of the map, making it hard to miss.

However, the bench at Support Pillar is at the back of the location on the map. It’s just outside one of the two structures you can see on the map north of the site, but they’re still part of Support Pillar.

The bench is blue, and to use it, you need to press the interaction button that appears when you get close to it. After you’ve sat on the bench, you can move on with the rest of the match and try to win. You’ll see a notification at the end of the match that you’ve completed the challenge, and you’ll be awarded the starts you need to push your seasonal level up.