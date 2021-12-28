Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier celebrates 2 million downloads with limited-time challenges

Developer Square Enix has announced a celebratory event in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. To mark the game reaching two million downloads worldwide, a set of limited-time challenges have been added to the game for today only.

The new challenges replace the segment in the challenge menu where the Holiday Event’s were. They’re available until 5 PM PT and offer all players the chance to earn a total of up to 78 Premium Shinra Packs, tickets, and much more.

2 million download celebration challenges have been added!



Complete these special limited-time challenges to obtain Shinra Pack tickets, a total of ✨up to 78✨ Premium Shinra Pack (FF7AC) tickets, and more!#FF7FS pic.twitter.com/1ATufU9eyt — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN｜FF7FS (@FFVII_FS_EN) December 28, 2021

Until now, most Shinra Packs have been awarded to players as apology packages for server maintenance lasting longer than expected, or bugs and glitches that have been found in the game following a patch’s release.

The challenges don’t require players to do anything taxing. All you need to do is play any match up to five times for increasingly better rewards. This covers both solo and team matches, with the first reward being 300 Gil, and every other reward for the remaining six challenges being Premium Shinra Packs.

These challenges are worth completing because the Premium Shinra Packs on offer will provide you with better rewards than any other Shinra Packs would. These are Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier’s version of loot boxes, awarding cosmetics of varying degrees of rarity. Any duplicates you get will be turned into Moogle Medals, meaning the rewards are always worth opening the Shinra Pack for eventually.