How to use a jukebox at the Entertainment District in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier deals out new challenges each week for players to take on and earn more stars from. Stars lead to progress in the season pass, which means more rewards for the players that earn the most stars. This guide will help you complete one of these challenges using a jukebox at the Entertainment District so that you can get on with the trickier tasks at hand.

On the fence

Screenshot by Gamepur

The jukebox in the Entertainment District is located in the top left-hand corner of the mess of buildings you’ll explore there. It’s almost at the edge of the site, with the jukebox standing against the fence that lines it. So you can get there quickly whether you drop onto the location or have to travel there from somewhere else on the map.

To complete the challenge, you need to tap the interaction that pops up once you get close to the jukebox. Even if you die without winning or doing anything else, the challenge will be complete. This will award you stars and some season pass progress on the screens after the match has ended.

If you want to drop into a match and complete this challenge without doing anything else, do it in a standard solo match. Otherwise, you’ll cause issues for other players and cost yourself rank points for no reason.