How to use and where to get Dye Flower in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West has Aloy exploring the west on a conquest to defeat Hades and restore the earth to how it used to be. But, you can’t do that without thinking about her fashion. You can use Dye Flower to change the color of Aloy’s clothes, and this is how to use it and where to find it.

Dye Flower location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can typically find dye flowers on hills and mountains as you’re climbing up the rock. Keep pressing the R3 button to activate Aloy’s Sense, and then you’ll eventually see a green triangle symbol in the HUD. Climb towards it and then once Aloy is in its vicinity, she’ll grab the flower. In our experience, the flowers are generated in a random fashion.

How to use your dye flowers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The dye flowers can be used with a Dyer. We found our first Dyer in the town of Plainsong, which is northwest of the Cinnabar Tallneck and north of the MU Cauldron. The Dyer is located in the western section of Plainsong in an elevated position.

Once you talk to the Dyer, you’ll be on a new menu. You can see multiple different dye options, and on the right, you’ll notice the ingredients you’ll need. You’ll likely need multiple varieties, so if you find a flower in the wild, make sure you pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, if you have trouble finding flowers, you can also buy new styles with your metal shards (the currency of the game).