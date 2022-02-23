What is Golden Bloom used for in Horizon Forbidden West? best farming locations

The world of Horizon Forbidden West is littered with interesting plants that you can gather to create valuable tools such as arrows and upgrades. Some of them aren’t quite as obvious as others, though, which is why we’ve put together this guide for Golden Bloom, explaining what it’s used for and the best places to farm it.

What is Golden Bloom used for?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Golden Bloom is one of the many plants that Dyers can use to create new versions of Aloy’s outfits. The first Dyer you encounter is in Plainsong, but all Dyers will be able to use the plants you gather, such as Azure Bloom, Pale Bloom, Golden Bloom, and more, to provide Aloy with a slightly different look to the outfits you can buy from vendors around the Forbidden West.

Best farming locations for Golden Bloom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Golden Bloom only grows on rocky cliffs. To get it, you need to climb up those cliffs, move Aloy over the plant, and pick it. Since the plant only grows on these cliffs, you need to do a lot of climbing to farm it and build a decent stash. Luckily, it grows everywhere in the Forbidden West. We recommend avoiding fast travel for a while if you want to farm it because this will force you to climb cliffs more, and you’ll end up coming across the plant naturally as you travel between quests.