How to use emotes in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, an MMORPG released by Smilegate RPG, emotes are an important part of the experience. Not only are they a fun way to add expression to your character and interact with your friends, emotes are actually used frequently in certain quests when interacting with certain nonplayable characters as well.

There are a couple of ways to emote in Lost Ark. The first way, and the way you should start by emoting is going to the bottom right of your screen. Click the “Community” button next to the “Services button” to bring up a number of different tabs. You’ll see the “Emote” tab in-between the “Voice Chat” and “Guild” tab. (Alternatively, you can just hit the “Y” hotkey.)

When you open the emote menu, you’ll be met with all the different emotes you can currently use right now. Click on any of them to do the respective emote. You should memorize all the emotes you want to use to avoid coming to this menu in the future, as now, you can actually type the emotes in chat.

For example, if you wish to Dance on command, you just type in “/Dance” into the chat. This is how you’ll emote for most of your quests. You can also learn different emotes as you play the game.