How to use Jens Macher in Triangle Strategy – artisan class guide

Jens is undoubtedly supposed to be used as a supporting character, much like Benedict. Instead of buffing characters, however, he is meant to disrupt the enemy with the traps he makes. Jens can construct things like ladders, nets to slow enemies, or spring traps to push enemies in certain directions.

His biggest boon is the Spring Trap abilities. It allows him to lay down a spring-loaded trap that activates if any enemy steps on it. The enemy will travel five squares in the direction of your choosing. Since verticality plays such an essential part in Triangle Strategy, Jens can decide some battles for you. Falling from a high enough position also damages enemies quite a bit, so this makes up for Jens’ lacklustre offensive stats. Along with doing damage, when an enemy steps on a Spring Trap, their turn automatically ends, giving you an advantage since there are always more enemy units on the field than your party members.

Image via Gamepur

The spring trap ability is what you’ll want to use most. Constructing a ladder can be an effective way to traverse to higher or lower ground, but you’ll then need to guard the ladder so enemies don’t use it. Constricting Net will delay an enemy’s turns, but Spring Trap can also do that while dealing damage.

His less-than-stellar attack, poor magical defence, and lousy speed are Jens’s biggest issues. Giving him a speed ring, magic defence ring, or using Geela’s Haste ability would give him the boost he needs, but you’ll still want to keep him away from the battle.