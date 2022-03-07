How to use Scapes mode in Gran Turismo 7 – Photo mode guide

Just about every modern game has to have a photo mode, and PlayStation titles use them effectively for marketing campaigns. Some photo modes are unlocked right away, and in rare instances, they are not. Gran Turismo 7 features a fantastic photo mode called Scapes, but it’s not easy to get. Here is how to unlock photo mode in Gran Turismo 7.

The intro sequences

Gran Turismo 7 brings back the classic RPG style of progression the original titles made famous. You start with a paltry sum of money and must purchase a used car to begin the racing career. The campaign isn’t tightly scripted, as the cars and races you enter can be tackled in any particular order you wish. Once you complete the music rally introduction upon booting up the game, follow the hub guide until you can purchase a used car.

The Car Cafe

The optimal path through the campaign is the car cafe hub area. Once you enter the car cafe and complete the tutorial sequence, you will have access to a menu book. This menu book is a set list of objectives that roll out in chapters. Each chapter’s missions are very straightforward, and the hub menu guides will lead you through each of the opening menu chapters efficiently. Continue the campaign until you reach chapter 15. Chapter 15: Camaro Collection requires getting a bronze medal in a series of races. Complete all the races and collect each Camaro and you will unlock chapter 16.

Scapes Mode

Once chapter 16 unlocks, Luca will briefly discuss the art of capturing the essence of cars. After this brief dialogue, Scapes mode will unlock which is Gran Turismo’s version of the more traditional photo mode. The in-game tutorial will then begin once you select Scapes mode on the left side of the hub map. Complete this chapter to unlock full use of Scapes mode to use. Keep in mind, Gran Turismo 7 doesn’t allow photo mode while racing in real-time. To use photo mode, you must be watching a replay or head into Scapes mode proper to access it.