How To Use the Disgusting Vat in World of Warcraft Dragonflight and get the Emmah pet

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion introduced players to many secrets on the long-hidden Dragon Isles, including the mysterious treasure-filled Zskera Vaults. Players are tasked with collecting Zskera Vault Keys to unlock the many locked doors within in search of powerful items including Primordial Stones that can be equipped in the powerful Onyx Annulet. In addition to these power-increasing, beneficial items, there are also many fun treasures to discover including combat pets and mounts. In this guide, we’ll go over what you’ll need to know to find the Disgusting Vat in Zskera Vaults and obtain the Emmah pet in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to use the Disgusting Vat in Zskera Vaults in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The Disgusting Vat is a slimy cauldron that you can find within the Zskera Vaults randomly behind one of its locked doors. The Disgusting Vat is different from other interactable items in the dungeon in that instead of requiring use of a special item found within the vault, instead you’ll need to utilize your Dragon Isles Fishing skill. Thankfully, there is no specific fishing skill level required to fish in the vat. Additionally, having a higher fishing skill will not increase your chances of getting rare items, so you don’t have to worry about leveling up your fishing, either.

To fish in the Disgusting Vat, simply right-click on the cauldron and keep an eye on your fishing bobber. When the bobber shakes, right-click on it and collect your loot. The fishing bobber can be a bit unforgiving and, if you don’t trust your timing, you may consider creating an interaction hotkey and simply hitting the assigned key when you hear the bobber splash. To do so, open the keybindings menu and bind the “Interact with Target” hotkey to whichever button you’d like to use.

The days of carrying around a fishing pole in your backpack are long gone as well so, as long as you have learned Dragon Isles fishing, you can interact with the Disgusting Vat and fish for treasure without any additional equipment requirements. To train Dragon Isles fishing, simply visit any of the Fishing Trainers located on the Isles.

What items can you get from the Disgusting Vat in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Image via Wowhead

There are numerous helpful items you can fish up from the cauldron including, and perhaps most importantly, an exclusive battle pet: Emmah, a ferocious frillfish that is, thankfully, contained in a floating bubble. It’s worth noting that it appears you can catch only one each of the rare drops from the vat each week, so once you’ve looted all of the good stuff you’ll just be fishing up gray quality vendor trash. Here’s a full list of the goodies you can obtain by fishing in the Disgusting Vat in World of Warcraft Dragonflight: