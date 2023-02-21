How to find the Dragon Isles Fishing Trainers in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Back in World of Warcraft’s Battle for Azeroth expansion, professions received significant changes making it easier for players to gather new and current materials while in relevant content zones. Players can now level up their professions using only current expansion materials and recipes. This system continues with Dragonflight, which features introduce a new Fishing category with an independently leveled corresponding skill bar: Dragon Isles Fishing. Whether you’re new to Fishing in World of Warcraft or are stepping into Azeroth for the very first time, we’re here to help.

Where to find the Dragon Isles Fishing Trainer in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

There are multiple Fishing Trainers located in the Dragon Isles. The first Fishing Trainers that players will likely encounter are Mora Cloudwalker and Danielle Anglers. These trainers can both be found in the Waking Shores on the Wild Coast, in the camp where you’re dropped off by the airship at the very start of the expansion’s main story quest. Either will train a character, Horde or Alliance, in Dragon Isles Fishing at the cost of 100 gold.

Trainer Location Coordinates Map Mora Cloudwalker

Highmountain Tauren Wild Coast, Waking Shores 81.1, 29.1 Danielle Anglers

Mechagnome Wild Coast, Waking Shores 81.3, 32.3

If you didn’t train in Fishing when you first arrived to the Dragon Isles, and don’t feel like flying back out to the Wild Coast, additional Fishing Trainers can be found in the following locations:

Trainer Location Coordinates Map Angler Taimu

Centaur Roaring Dragonsprings near Ohn’iri Springs, Ohn’ahran Plains 41.2, 56.0 Khuri

Iskaara Tuskarr River Mouth Fishing Hole near Ruby Life Pools, Waking Shores 63.3, 75.8 Nunvuq

Iskaara Tuskarr Iskaara, The Azure Span 13.9, 49.2 Threshrak

Beefy Dragon Boy Emerald Gardens near Teerakai, Ohn’ahran Plains 34.1, 59.4 Toklo

Iskaara Tuskarr Valdrakken, East of The Artisan’s Market, Thaldraszus 44.84, 74.74

You can technically also train Dragon Isles Fishing from the Daring Fisher, an Iskaaran Tuskarr with a death wish, who can be found in various locations in the Dragon Isles, but we don’t really recommend bothering with him. For obvious reasons. Dude’s nuts.

While, unfortunately, any previous fishing skill you may have won’t come in handy in the Dragon Isles, it’s not too difficult to get your skill up. It just requires a time sink, as many efforts in the aging MMO still do. How it can truly be that much different to cast a hook into the water from expansion to expansion, we’ll never know. Thankfully, with the help of this guide, you’ll now have no issues in finding a skilled Fishing Trainer who can teach you the ropes. Reels? Anyway.

While fishing can be more than a bit tedious at times, it’ll definitely be worthwhile if you want to get your hands on the adorable otter mount, Otto.