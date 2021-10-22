How to use the tapes in Poppy Playtime

There are several tapes that you can find throughout Poppy Playtime that you will need to use to provide you with additional information. At the very beginning of Poppy Playtime, these tapes obstruct progression, and you’ll have to use them to advance the game.

Whenever you see a specific colored tape, chances are there’s a VCR with the same color nearby or will be one that you need to find. For example, when you initially walk through the door of the abandoned toy factory, there’s a green tape on the reception desk. You need to interact with it by clicking the E key and then bringing it over to the green VCR in the lobby. Interact with the VCR for the tape to go inside, and a video will play.

This happens again in the security room with a blue tape on the desk and a blue VCR. If you ever see a colored tape, the next step is to search around the game to find the same color VCR. Thankfully, the tape goes directly into your inventory, and you don’t have to carry it around in your hand.

While the tape is playing, it’s essential to pay attention to what’s playing on the television. The information varies between lore and helpful tips, such as the tape explaining how the GrabPack works.