With the end of 2022 quickly approaching, The Game Awards are set to honor the biggest success stories from the year and also make announcements for upcoming games that are on the way. To help support your favorite games of the year, you can vote on each category and play a portion into the decided winners when the show airs in December. Here is how to vote in The Game Awards 2022.

Related: Crash Bandicoot 4 coming to Steam, Wumpa League announcement teased for The Game Awards

How to place votes for The Game Awards 2022

To place your vote in any of the 31 categories for The Game Awards, you can go to the show’s official website and sign in using a Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, or Google account. To prevent people from making multiple votes on the same email, if you have signed in to the website for past shows with a certain method above, you will need to do that again here. For example, if you signed in with your Facebook account, you will be denied when you try your Twitter account and will need to do your Facebook again.

Once you are signed in, you should be able to select the nominees you wish to vote for in each category. You can only vote once per category but can change your vote before you submit them to the official tally. With 31 total categories to choose from, there likely will be areas that you are not familiar with. You do not need to submit a vote in every category for your votes to be taken into account.

While your votes do play a role in deciding who wins each category, it is important to note that the general public only counts towards 10% of the push for who wins. The other 90% is decided by the show’s voting jury.