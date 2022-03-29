How to win at the Colosseum in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The Colosseum is Kirby and the Forgotten Land is essentially this game’s version of a boss rush mode. Unlocking the different cups will bring new challenges for you to overcome, including Meta Knight, main story bosses, and endgame battles as well. Here are some tips to help you overcome the Colosseum.

Upgrade your copy abilities

As you progress through the game, upgrading your copy abilities becomes very important in making Kirby more lethal against all enemies. Collecting all the blueprints and rare stones to upgrade them not only modifies them, but late in the story, you can boost your favorite’s stats even further.

Use block, dodge, or slide

This tip comes down to making full use of Kirby’s movement abilities. While running and floating can dodge quite a few attacks, they are not fast enough in some cases. If you find yourself getting hit by the same move consistently, try holding down L or R and moving the left stick to dodge or pressing A to slide. If you do it at the right time, time will slow down as you evade the enemy’s attack.

Come prepared

While coming in with a powered-up ability is great, you will want to be prepared in other ways as well. If you are worried about health or other stat boosts, getting an item from the item shop or café to use in a pinch could mean the difference between getting knocked out or barely making it to the end.

Be patient

Like all boss rush modes, the Colosseum is an endurance test, not a race. Don’t worry about your timer. If you do, you might find yourself trying to get an extra hit on an enemy who springs back to life and gets a free, easy shot on you. Always prioritize your health before dealing damage. As long as you are in the fight, you still have a chance to win.