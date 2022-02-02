How to win with Breach in Valorant – tips and strategies

Coming from the land of Sweden, Breach and his bionic enhancements are here to make the ground quake in Valorant. Armed with a wide variety of stuns and flashes, Breach is a good choice for the player that wants to help their team enter sites and clear areas of the objective. While not being quite as good as other initiators, Breach is a very hard agent to play against when mastered, making the enemy team scared to hold any angles for fear of being displaced.

Stun them out

While playing Breach, your primary objective is to clear as much of the site as possible using your wide variety of abilities. Whether this means using your Fault Line to stun and clear an entire lane or your Aftershock to clear a cubby and force an enemy to leave and challenge you and your team, Breach and his kit can get it done. Just be aware of where you are deploying your abilities, as they can also affect and displace your teammates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Breach’s most powerful ability is his Rolling Thunder ultimate, an ability that has the potential to clear an entire site and allow your team to enter with complete ease. While it does take quite a few points to charge up, you should be wary about holding onto your Rolling Thunder as it has the potential to completely turn the round in your favor. To add insult to injury, use your other abilities while Rolling Thunder is taking the site to expose enemies even more.

Initiator with a dualist mentality

While Breach definitely isn’t a dualist, he can certainly keep up with some of the more aggressive agents in the game and excels where some other initiators may feel held back. Along with his wide variety of stuns and site clearing abilities, Breach is also equipped with Flashpoint, a flash that can be deployed through any surface and popped very quickly. Enemy agents hardly have any time to react to these flashes, so don’t be afraid to get aggressive and push an enemy while they are flashed and stunned.

Playing Breach is all about going in fast and hard with your team. If you have a rush playstyle and like to get into objectives quickly, Breach will be a fantastic addition to your team. While some agents value from saving abilities, don’t be afraid to dump Breach’s utility if you plan on making your way into a site or collapsing on an enemy agent. A mix of calculated aggression and fearlessness is the key to playing Breach, so get in there and stun them out.