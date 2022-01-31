How to win with Sage in Valorant – tips and strategies

Hailing from China, Sage is a sentinel that brings a sense of calm to the ever-evolving battlefield of Valorant. While she may hold the sentinel role, Sage is very versatile on both attack and defense and can save your team in even the direst of situations. Being one of only two agents who can heal, Sage is never a bad choice when playing Valorant, but she certainly excels in some situations, completely cutting teams off and forcing them to play into her abilities.

Team first

Sage is meant to be played as a support agent by supporting her team from the backlines. While playing Sage, it is important to remember that you shouldn’t be going in first, instead, let your dualists and initiators entry into the objective while you support them from a distance. Listen to your teammate’s callouts for help and act on them if you feel it is safe. Once you know your teammates are safe, use your Barrier Orb wall and Slow Orb to take control of the objective and go for the round win.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When taking or holding a site with Sage, take note of the possible angles that you and your teammates could be shot from and cut them off. Doing this will allow your team to take space, plant the spike, and play for the round win. That being said, Sage’s abilities are quite expensive, so make sure you know where you want to place them as they might go unused, leaving you with much less utility.

Heal your team

In a game like Valorant, possessing the ability to heal your teammates is incredibly valuable and can make the difference between a win and a loss. Always take note if you have your Healing Orb ability and communicate with your teammates to attempt to keep everyone healed up as often as possible. Sage also possesses the ability to heal herself with the Healing Orb, allowing her to clutch up some rounds and throw the enemy off when it comes to damage taken.

Sage is also the only agent in Valorant that has the ability to resurrect a fallen teammate with her ultimate. Of course, this is perhaps the strongest single ultimate in the game, as you can immediately turn the tide of a round in your favor. Be aware of your fallen teammate’s positions and take note of which agent would be most beneficial in the round and get them back in the fight. Playing Sage requires communication and teamwork but when played right, can be the saving grace for a team.