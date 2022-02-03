How vehicle tuning and car customization works in Gran Turismo 7

Although absent for years, racing simulator Gran Turismo 7 will have fans ecstatic to know it has brought back the beloved Tuning Shop — a feature allowing drivers to change almost everything inside of car until their hearts’ content. This return will not only change how each car performs, but also alters how players can interact with the tuning options. On top of that, developer Polyphony Digital has even delivered more car cosmetics than one can count.

As shown in the game’s State of Play presentation in February, drivers will once again be able to buy specific parts for their car through this Tuning Shop menu. Thus, unlike Gran Turismo Sport, tuning most settings on a car will require that you first buy the equipment needed with credits. For instance, in order to use hard comfort tires, players must go through the shop and purchase it for 1,250 Credits.

Tuning Shop parts

Image via PlayStation YouTube

In typical Gran Turismo fashion, the Tuning Shop is seemingly filled with several detailed parts, such as air filters, brake pads, tires, weight reducers, to even intercoolers. However, this will mean drivers need to be wise with how they spend the game’s currency, with parts costing anywhere from 1,000 to 50,000 credits. Luckily, if you are unfamiliar with certain parts you are looking to purchase, its item description will detail how this exactly impacts the vehicle.

Tuning settings

Image via PlayStation YouTube

Once players have bought an array of parts, they can then edit a tuning sheet that is fairly similar to that of Gran Turismo Sport. Thus, expect its range of customization to touch on important elements like fully interchangeable suspensions, acceleration and brake sensitivities, steering, supercharger adjustments, and much more. In turn, these settings will then alter the car’s overall performance and handling stats, meaning that even the smallest parts will play a massive role in this latest entry.

Exterior customization

Image via PlayStation YouTube

The series is also beefing up the options given when looking to add on cosmetics to cars. It is said that players can choose from over 650 aerodynamic parts, such as spoilers and bumpers, along with over 130 rim types and a whooping 1200 car colors. In addition, the game is even bringing along wide body modifications for the first time ever. Though, like the Tuning Shop, any cosmetic picked up from here will also cost credits.

Related: How Music Rally mode works in Gran Turismo 7