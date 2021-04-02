Idle Heroes codes (April 2021)

If you’re reading this, you probably already know how easy it is to train characters in Idle Heroes. With more than 200 to collect and equip with rare fancy gear, the game would be a chore if not for the fact that heroes train themselves while you’re not around. However, we all need a helping hand now and then. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Idle Heroes codes, all of which award you with valuable freebies to help you make the most of the game.

How to redeem codes in Idle Heroes

Redeeming a code in Idle Heroes is simple.

Open the game. Navigate to the ‘Cool Events’ menu in the top right-hand side of the screen. Open the ‘Cool Events’ tab. Enter the codes in the text entry box and press the ‘Exchange’ button. Claim your rewards from your mailbox. They’re sent immediately.

Active Idle Heroes Codes

This list contains all the codes that we know to be working at the time of writing.

IH777

IH2021APR

SURPRISE

Expired Idle Heroes Codes

The following codes no longer work. We’ll update this list as we discover that codes have expired so you don’t get caught out.

ESUTEAM – This code used to give you 300 Gems.

– This code used to give you 300 Gems. 101GIFT – You could have picked up 10 Glorious Relics and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls with this code.

– You could have picked up 10 Glorious Relics and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls with this code. ZHONGQIU – You used to nab yourself 5 Super Wishing Coins and 50 Five-Star Shards with this one.

– You used to nab yourself 5 Super Wishing Coins and 50 Five-Star Shards with this one. IHBEST10 – You used to get 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems on the house with this code.

– You used to get 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems on the house with this code. FZQB1023 – This code did give you 18 Glorious Relics.

– This code did give you 18 Glorious Relics. FZKHY666 – Once you got 30 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 2,400 Gems, and 18 Prophet Orbs with this code.

– Once you got 30 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 2,400 Gems, and 18 Prophet Orbs with this code. AYUMIT – Another code that used to get you 300 Gems.

– Another code that used to get you 300 Gems. IHsuper9 – With this code, you used to get 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems.

– With this code, you used to get 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems. LOVE77 – Players used to be able to get 16 Wishing Coins and 277 Gems with this code.

– Players used to be able to get 16 Wishing Coins and 277 Gems with this code. IHHAPPY8 – Entering this code used to award 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems.

– Entering this code used to award 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems. IHLUCKY7 – 40 Heroic Summon Scrolls were up for grabs with this code.

– 40 Heroic Summon Scrolls were up for grabs with this code. 4THANNIV – 2,020 Gems and 40 Heroic Summons Scrolls used to be on offer with this code.

– 2,020 Gems and 40 Heroic Summons Scrolls used to be on offer with this code. FZQBZSY – Have 1,888 Gems for free with this code.

– Have 1,888 Gems for free with this code. ZSY666 – Using this code gets you 888 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, and 50 Five-Star Shards.

– Using this code gets you 888 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, and 50 Five-Star Shards. SWK888 – Another code that gets you 888 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, and 50 Five-Star Shards.

– Another code that gets you 888 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, and 50 Five-Star Shards. IH777 – Don’t miss out. Claim this code for 40 Heroic Summon Scrolls.

