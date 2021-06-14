Is A Plague Tale: Requiem coming to PlayStation 5?

Seeing A Plague Tale: Requiem announced at the Xbox and Bethesda 2021 E3 Showcase was both surprising and a welcome sight for many fans of the original game, A Plague Tale: Innocence. The trailer once again perfectly captures the sickening, destructive force of the rat plague and reintroduces us to Amicia and Hugo. That being said, while the game was announced at an Xbox show, will it make its way to Xbox?

As of this writing, there is no official word on whether A Plague Tale: Requiem will release on PlayStation 5. The trailer shown only gave the release year of 2022, and confirmed platforms are Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game is also going to be playable on Xbox Game Pass the day that it releases.

With the above being known, there is a chance that Microsoft worked out a deal with Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive to bring Requiem to Xbox exclusively. Asobo is the developer of Microsoft Flight Simulator, so there is probably a very good relationship between Xbox and that team.

However, even in the news release about the game’s reveal, they never flat out say that the game is a console exclusive to Xbox. As an added bonus to the game potentially coming to PlayStation, the trailer was not preceded by a message saying, “console launch exclusive” like many others did in the Xbox show. These two facts have us believing that the game will likely launch on PlayStation 5 as well; it just needs to be announced at a Sony State of Play or event like that. If there is any important information let out on the matter, we will update this article.