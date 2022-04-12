Is Bugsnax on Xbox Game Pass?

It’s been over a year since quirky adventure game Bugsnax launched on PlayStation consoles and the Epic Games Store. The release of The Isle of Bigsnax update also happens to coincide with new platform versions. With Bugsnax finally making its way to Xbox consoles and Steam, can we expect it to come to Xbox Game Pass?

Bugsnax launches day one on Xbox Game Pass, coinciding with the Xbox ports and free expansion. This means you’re able to play the game through Microsoft’s subscription service beginning April 28. It will be available on both the console and PC versions of Game Pass.

This isn’t the first time developer Young Horses’ bug catching title arrived on a subscription service. Bugsnax was also offered through PlayStation Plus during its debut month on PlayStation 5, ushering in the new console with a unique take on puzzle solving.

As its namesake suggests, the world of Bugsnax is filled with creatures that are comprised entirely out of different foods. Your goal involves completing various quests, capturing each of the different animals, which require different solutions to lure into your nets and traps. We loved it when it launched in late 2020, so it’s nice to see it reach new audiences, including Nintendo Switch owners.