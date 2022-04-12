When is the release date for Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax DLC? Answered

Bugsnax was a great combination of a fun story and creature capture mechanics when it arrived in 2020, and ever since the Isle of Bigsnax DLC was announced, fans have been waiting to return to Snaktooth Island for more adventures. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait much longer.

The Isle of Bigsnax will launch for free on Thursday, April 28, adding a bunch more content to the base game. New quests and creatures, a mail system, collectible hats, and your very own customizable hut are all part of the Isle of Bigsnax update. The main game’s Grumpuses are part of the new story of course, and it’ll take three to four hours to see all the new stuff.

Isle of Bigsnax will be available on every platform that supports Bugsnax. Right now, that’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Game Store, but it will soon include Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The game is coming to new consoles and PC storefronts the same day as the Bigsnax DLC, on April 28. It’ll launch at a discounted price, and it’ll be available on Game Pass for PC and Xbox as well.

If you want to jump into the base game and score some Bugsnax before the DLC arrives, go for it. We’ll help you catch all the Bugsnax you want ahead of the Isle of Bigsnax launch.