Is Dedenne good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

With Dedenne’s arrival in Pokémon Go, many players are keen to figure out how this Pokémon fits into the meta. It does not have an evolution, and it features a unique typing of Electric and Fairy-type. Is Dedenne good in Pokémon Go, and how can you best use it in the game?

As we said, Dedenne is an Electric and Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Ground and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, and Flying-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 1,841, an attack of 141, a defense of 117, and a stamina of 143. If you’re exclusively using it in the Great League with the best IVs, it has an attack of 124, a defense of 108, and stamina of 133. It’s a bulky Pokémon with plenty of firepower, but its best fast move is pretty slow.

The best moveset to use on Dedenne is the fast move thunder shock, and the charged moves discharge and play rough. Unfortunately, while thunder shock generates a decent amount of energy, it’s pretty slow and does very little damage compared to other Electric-type attacks. That does hold Dedenne back about, as does its Ground and Poison-type Pokémon.

When using Dedenne in the Great League, Ground and Poison-type dominate this area. You can expect to see Nidoqueen, Galarian Stunfisk, Flygon, Golbat, Grimer, Skuntank, Gliscor, and several others that have access to Ground and Poison-type moves. The start of Season 8 gave a pretty hefty boost to Poison-type moves, which hasn’t changed for Season 9. Season 10, however, could make some pretty exciting changes for Pokémon Go, but they don’t help Dedenne right now.

Overall, Dedenne is a solid Pokémon to use in the Great League. Because of its lower CP, you primarily want to use it in the Great League, and it should be the first Pokémon you use in a battle. It’s a bulky choice, and while it does have a slow fast move, it’s still pretty reliable.