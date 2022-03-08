Is Discord not loading? Here’s how to fix it

Although Discord is typically a reliable tool for communicating with groups of any size, the application does tend to get caught in a range of issues. One of the most disruptive problems is Discord not loading at all, ultimately leaving users stuck on the loading screen. Luckily, there are a few worthy solutions that can erase this frustrating problem.

Check for outages

Every so often, Discord does deal with server outages that can keep almost all of its users offline. Long loading times can be a symptom of this sort of issue, and there is a way to know when an outage is taking place. For one, users can check Discord’s dedicated status page which indicates if the application is currently down. It may also leave an estimated time for when Discord may be back up and running.

It is also worth checking Discord’s Twitter account. This is a great way to stay updated on any potential errors the app is facing and how to resolve them.

Glitches and internet connection issues

If both of the aforementioned pages do not indicate an outage, your next step will be to close and re-open the application — no matter your platform. Sometimes, glitches can get in the way of you being online and restarting Discord is the fastest, most reliable method of removing these. If you’re on PC, you can open Task Manager (with Ctrl, Alt, and Delete) and click on Discord to forcibly close it.

However, there may be times where a lack of a strong internet connection results in Discord not loading. If you suspect this, it is best to either restart your WiFi’s router or switch to a stronger connection before opening the app again.

If the issue persists, Discord also has its own support department you can get in touch with. This can be done by first submitting a request and an advisor should reach to you through email shortly after.