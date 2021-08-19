Is Dubwool good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Another Pokémon being added to Pokémon Go for the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event is Dubwool. For players who ran through the Pokémon Sword and Shield games, Dubwool is probably one of the first Pokémon you encountered on your adventure. At least, the starting evolution, Wooloo. Dubwool is a decent Pokémon for you to use throughout the franchise. But, is Dubwool good in Pokémon Go, and how can you best use it?

Dubwool is a Normal-type Pokémon. It’s going to be weak against Fighting-type attacks, but it is resistant against Ghost-type moves. When Dubwool is in a PvP match, it has a maximum CP of 2,478, an attack of 146, a defense of 178, and a stamina of 160.

Dubwool has a good amount of defense to make it a tricky Pokémon to defeat in the Great League. But the stat is not as high as some other Pokémon that can be used in this category, such as Snorlax. Nevertheless, the Pokémon’s stats are good, and it could become a decent Lead or Closer choice. However, Dubwool lacks a robust moveset to make it a standout option.

The best moveset you can expect on Dubwool consists of the fast move tackle and the charged moves wild charge and body slam. With the best fast move it can learn being tackle, you can’t expect it to produce too much damage in combat. The attack also won’t be boosting its charged moves too often. Therefore, you’re better off avoiding this Pokémon in a majority of the PvP and PvE competitions.

Unfortunately, Dubwool feels like a Pokédex filler. If you were to use it in PvP, we’d recommend having it in the backline, as a Closer Pokémon. With a decent amount of defense, it can withstand some damage. But it does not have enough attack power to do a reasonable amount of damage in a battle.