Is Emboar good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go?

Not all of the Pokémon are equally powerful in Pokémon Go. Certain choices players want to avoid and merely capture them to add them to their Pokédex. Other options are beneficial when battling against other trainers in PvP or PvE situations against Team Rocket and raids. When it comes to Emboar, some players will likely be using them primarily as a Pokédex filler, but if you use them in the correct team and teach it its best moveset, there’s a chance could become viable in certain PvP battles. Emboar can be a spicy choice, but we caution against using it outside of the Ultra League.

Emboar is a Fighting and Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type moves. While it does more resistances than it does weaknesses, Emboar has a pretty low defense stat. You primarily want to use it as a glass cannon, and even for a glass cannon, it does not have the highest attack power, which makes it a lackluster choice if you’re planning to use it in the Ultra League. Several other Fire-type Pokémon can be considered glass cannons that are much more durable than Emboar.

If you’re using Emboar in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,982, an attack of 197, a defense of 112, and a stamina of 203. If you’re exclusively using it for the Ultra League, the best stats are boiled down to a maximum CP of 2,498, an attack of 178, a defense of 104, and a stamina of 188. Emboar is not a very durable Pokémon, but it can certainly hit its opponent pretty hard if you want to damage something. Just don’t expect it to last too long in a battle.

When using Emboar in PvP, you want to place it in the Lead or Closer role. While in these roles, Emboar can do quite a bit of damage to its opponent, but you want a durable team working alongside it. What’s really unfortunate is Emboar does not function as a reliable Switch Pokémon for a PvP team, which is a much better fit for it. But the Fire and Rock-type attacks that it has don’t give it a high consistency.

If you use Emboar correctly, you can eliminate an opponent’s shields, wasting them on Emboar’s charged moves. The problem lies in Emboar not lasting too long in the fight. It all boils down to have a low defense stat. If it were even 30 to 40 points higher, Emboar would be considered a much better option.

Overall, Emboar can be a spicy Lead or Closing Pokémon choice, but it’s a risky option. Not too many players will actively use it in PvP because there are better options that do the same thing, and they’re better at it. Emboar is better off stuck as a Pokédex filler or as a PvE fighter.