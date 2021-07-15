Is Eneba a Safe and Legit Site for Game Codes? Answered

There are plenty of websites out there that offer keys for titles on Steam, with many of them offering discounts and special offers to players. And while healthy competition only benefits buyers, especially the aforementioned sales due to so many options on the market, there does runs the risk of game codes acquired from less than legit sources, poor or non-existent customer services, or the site itself not delivering on the product as promised.

Eneba is a newer marketplace site founded in 2018 and based in Lithuania, which allows third-party sellers to sell codes. These codes include game keys for every major PC online storefront such as Steam, Uplay, Origins, Xbox, GOG, Battle.net, and Epic Games. It also sells gift cards for Amazon, iTunes, Netflix, Spotify, Nintendo eShop, PSN, and Xbox Live, as well as run occasional sales with some nice discounts.

Eneba has a strict policy for only accepting third-party sellers that are trusted and received their codes from legitimate means either through wholesale purchases or seasonal and regional discounts. It seems that its strict standards have been paying off too. According to the website Trust Pilot, it currently has a user score of 4.6 out of five with over 51,000 total review scores. Searching through the scores, 85% are excellent and just 7% rest at the lowest rating of poor. They are also fast to respond to negative reviews and seem to resolve a vast majority of those issues. However, one of the payment methods is PayPal, which gives buyers even more protection in the unlikely event that nothing is resolved with the marketplace.

Overall, despite the rare hiccup, Eneba is a legitimate source with very high ratings that gamers can trust to purchase game codes from.