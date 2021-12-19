Is Golden Freddy in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach? Answered

Golden Freddy is a mythical, notorious being in the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe. While there is too much lore to accurately describe into one article, the general concept of Golden Freddy is a malevolent spirit that will not rest due to the pain and suffering inflicted on them when they were alive. Golden Freddy is not a normal animatronic, instead appearing to be more spirit-like in appearance. In previous games, Golden Freddy required a series of specific, sometimes random sequences to be followed in order for them to appear, so it’s time to find out the answer to “is Golden Freddy in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach?”

While we know that Golden Freddy made an appearance in Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery, the only mention or sighting of Golden Freddy in Security Breach appears to be a collectable found in Montgomery Monty’s Green Room. You require Security Level 7 in order to access the room, but inside there is a gift with a Golden Freddy plushy collectable.

It remains to be seen if the spirit-like version of Golden Freddy appears anywhere in the game, and if it does, it will probably require some extra legwork to make it happen. We will update the article with further information as it becomes available, but it is unknown at this time if the actual Golden Freddy is anywhere in Security Breach.