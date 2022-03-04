Is Gran Turismo 7 coming to PC? Answered

Gran Turismo is one of the most enduring racing franchises in gaming. Getting its start on the original PlayStation, Gran Turismo 7 makes its debut on PS4 and PS5 with the series’ most advanced simulation and attention to detail yet.

Racing simulators are common on PC. If anything, many recent entries in the genre such as Project Cars and Assetto Corsa have felt tailor-made for the platform, pushing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One beyond acceptable limits for certain people. Because of this, a game like Gran Turismo 7 would be appreciated by PC players.

Is it coming to PC

The short answer is no. Some consumers may be hoping for the possibility considering Sony’s more recent push into the PC space. For example, while Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves didn’t release on PC alongside the PS5 version, it was at least announced ahead of the console launch.

These sorts of decisions instill confidence in an eventual PC port. Unfortunately for PC gamers, Gran Turismo 7 remains a PlayStation exclusive. If the situation ever changes, we will be sure to update this guide. As of the time of this writing, however, no official mentions of a PC conversion have been made.