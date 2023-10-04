Is Haunted Chocolatier Set In The Same World as Stardew Valley?

For a few years now, Stardew Valley creator Concerned Ape has shared occasional hints and tidbits about his next game in development, Haunted Chocolatier. While we still don’t have an official release date, these updates from the developer have given fans plenty to look forward to and plenty of questions.

The world of Stardew Valley is beloved by many fans, which leaves us asking whether Haunted Chocolatier will be set in the same world. Early screenshots show that the games certainly have a similar look to them, but does this mean they share a setting or just a developer?

Has the Developer Confirmed Where Haunted Chocolatier Takes Place?

Since the announcement and trailer dropped in 2021, ConcernedApe has shared quite a few screenshots and even some early gameplay videos on his Twitter feed, giving us a peek at what the world of Haunted Chocolatier will look like. And it has an uncanny resemblance to Stardew Valley at first glance, with similar art styles, so it’s understandable that people are curious about how closely linked the two games are.

However, on the FAQ page for the game, Concerned Ape’s response to the question “Does the game take place in the world of Stardew Valley?” is a cryptic “I’m not ready to reveal anything like that just yet.”

This isn’t a definite yes from the game developer, but it’s also not a definite no, which leaves room to speculate on whether or not the game worlds will be the same, or at least connected. Some fans have pointed out seemingly Stardew-esque items in some of the screenshots shared, such as an oddly familiar cloak and an abandoned bus that reminds us of our favorite grumpy bus driveer.

Since Haunted Chocolatier takes place in a castle, there would at least have to be some expansion or updates to the small town of Stardew Valley to allow for the games to take place in the same world. Could Haunted Chocolatier be set in a future version of the town? Or perhaps a neighboring area that our favorite characters from Stardew might occasionally visit? At this point, the possibilities are endless.

What We Know For Sure About Haunted Chocolatier So Far

Since Concerned Ape is being secretive about the actual setting of his new game so far, fans may be wondering what we do know about the world thus far. We’ve got a handful of screenshots and some official information from the developer to go on for this one. Here’s what we know.

Haunted Chocolatier will be a “town game” similar to Stardew Valley in that you interact with and build relationships with the folks who live in town. That said, there will be more action RPG-style elements than with Stardew Valley, including boss fights. Also, you’re running a chocolate shop, not a farm, and collecting ingredients to make chocolates will certainly be a key feature in the game.

We also know that the player’s home base will be a haunted castle, where they set up their chocolate shop. In previous posts about the game, the developer has mentioned wanting to lean more into the fantasy elements for this game, and we can expect that ghosts will play a role.

Nothing has been confirmed about how closely linked the worlds of Haunted Chocolatier and Stardew Valley are, but we can tell from what we’ve seen so far that much of what we love about Stardew will likely translate into this new endeavor from its creator.