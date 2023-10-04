New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshots Shared Just in Time for Spooky Season

Stardew Valley fans have been eager to see what’s next from the game’s creator, Concerned Ape, and we’ve gotten sporadic updates regarding his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. This cozy, spooky game sounds like it will be perfect for this time of year.

While we still don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to play it, we did get an early Halloween treat in the form of some new screenshots from the game. These sneak peeks into the “Stardew Valley, but make it haunted” game has fans on Twitter excited about the game all over again.

Related: Haunted Chocolatier will have boss fights, developer reveals

New Previews of Haunted Chocolatier

To celebrate reaching 1 million followers on Twitter, ConcernedApe shared four new images from Haunted Chocolatier.

Thanks for 1 million followers 👍here's a few Haunted Chocolatier images pic.twitter.com/3PW2jMIF3R — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 4, 2023

These images give us a better sense of what the game will be like, and it has once again increased our hype for the game. We can see some cozy, shadowy library vibes and an outdoor scene that brings Stardew Valley to mind in all the best ways.

People are excited first and foremost, with comments like “I can’t wait to play this game!” and “So excited!” taking up the share of responses. However, leave it to gaming fans to dive deep into the images to pick up all the small details and glean as much as we can from these four screenshots.

One Twitter user zooms in on the forest/farm scene to note that the character appears to be holding a bow and arrow, while another thinks the cloak hanging from the wall looks suspiciously familiar. Others are just here to praise the earthy tones in the library images, which strike that perfect balance of comfort and mystery that we want to see from Haunted Chocolatier.

Since we still don’t have a firm release date for the game, we’ll take all we can get in terms of news and updates on what Haunted Chocolatier will look like, and these screenshots will keep us busy for a while.