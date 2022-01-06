Is Heatran good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Heatran has been in Pokémon Go for quite some time now. You can typically find it in five-star raids in-between events or at the beginning of years to kick off the season. With Heatran appearing in these brutal raids so often, plenty of trainers might have it, and how do you best want to use it in the game? In this guide, we will detail how Heatran is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Heatran is a Steel and Fire-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fighting, Ground, and Water-type moves, but it’s resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type moves. You need to be careful against specific match-ups against Heatran, but overall, it’s a great Pokémon with various resistances to help protect it. Heatran has a maximum CP of 3,754, an attack of 210, a defense of 180, and stamina of 177 in PvP battles.

Because of Heatran’s overall CP, you want to keep it in the Master League. However, using it in the Great or Ultra League will prevent it from using its better stats. It can quickly become overshadowed by other far superior options in these competitive categories.

When using Heatran in the Master League, you want to teach fast move fire spin and the charged moves flamethrower and stone edge. These are some of the best moves it can use against many of the other Pokémon that appear in these battles. You can use Heatran against Genesect, Metagross, Togekiss, Dialga, Lugia, Zacian, Magnezone, Registeel, and Thundurus.

Overall, we do recommend Heatran. It doesn’t crack into the top 10 Pokémon we would highly recommend in the Master League, but dismissing it outright to use in the Master League would be a poor choice.