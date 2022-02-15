Is Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC?

Aloy is returning in Horizon Forbidden West, and PC owners are hoping to dive in simultaneously as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. Will this be possible? Let’s dive in.

Horizon Forbidden West will be launching on PS4 and PS5 on February 18. Unfortunately, PC users will be missing out as no release date has been confirmed for the platform as of the time of writing.

This fragmented release style is bizarre, especially when you consider Sony Computer Entertainment’s Jim Ryan said more support was likely coming to the PC. “The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved,” Ryan said to GQ. “Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown, so it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.”

As PlayStation sees the success of its library on PC grow, upcoming new releases like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok could be on Steam, day-and-date in the future. Currently, that’s not the case, as PlayStation likely wants new customers to buy its system rather than fully catering to the PC crowd.

Horizon Zero Dawn made a huge splash on Steam, with more than 53,000 reviews reporting they had a Very Positive experience overall. The release pushed the number of copies sold to over an astonishing 20 million. This success will likely bring Forbidden West to PC, but only time will tell.