Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million copies across PS4 and PC, over one billion hours played

PlayStation announced on Friday that Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million copies across PlayStation 4 and PC since its launch in 2017. The company also shared that players have collectively spent over 1 billion hours playing the open-world title.

Zero Dawn’s monumental milestone was previously reached by a select few PlayStation-exclusive titles. In 2019, it was reported that The Last of Us had sold over 20 million units across the PS3 and PS4. One year later, Marvel’s Spider-Man reportedly reached that same milestone. Ahead of God of War’s PC release, Sony also revealed that the then-PS4 exclusive was remarkably close to shipping 20 million units at 19.5 million copies sold.

This news comes one week before the scheduled release of Zero Dawn’s sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, on February 18. Alongside the recognition of Zero Dawn’s success, PlayStation also shared a cinematic trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel that showed off some of the locales and enemies that players can expect to find while exploring the game’s open world.

Congratulations to @Guerrilla on achieving these Horizon Zero Dawn milestones:



🎆 20+ million copies sold

⌛ 1+ billion hours played

In the days prior to this announcement, developer Guerilla Games showed off footage of Forbidden West running on a base PS4 model, as to alleviate concerns over how the game would look and perform on older hardware. Fellow PlayStation-exclusive title Ghost of Tsushima also got a new Horizon-themed costume in celebration of the game’s nearing launch.