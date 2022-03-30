Is In Nightmare coming to PC?

New horror title In Nightmare is now available on PS4 and PS5. Some third-party PlayStation exclusives like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Stray arrive on PC day one, but does In Nightmare follow in their footsteps? Find out below.

Currently, In Nightmare is not available on Steam or Epic Games Store. This PlayStation console exclusive has been created under the China Hero Project, which has Sony provide funding and technology to Chinese developers. This will help the industry grow, and since its induction in 2016, it has helped the production of Fist: Forged in Shadow Torch, Hardcore Mecha, and Monkey King: Hero is Back for PlayStation systems. All three are now available on PC platforms, so In Nightmare could certainly follow.

Lost Soul Aside is another China Hero Project game that’s highly anticipated. It looks inspired by the Devil May Cry series and Final Fantasy XV.

In Nightmare is a horror game that tells the story of a boy who finds himself in a nightmarish world. We learn about his past piece by piece as a creepy ghost-like creature chases him throughout the game. You can also expect puzzles that will test your brain along the way. For example, you have to press certain buttons in order to unlock a door in one part of the game.