Is it better to resist or swear fealty in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark, a new MMORPG from Smilegate RPG, has an in-depth and detailed story that sets it apart from other similar games in the genre. One way the game elevates its storytelling is the utilization of story choices, allowing you to make your own decisions on how the lore unfolds.

One of those choices you can make is during a major story quest, the Glorious Wall. During this quest, you fight through an epic battle on the walls of Luterra Castle, defeating major enemies and fighting in a dramatic war. Eventually, you make it to the Throne Room, where you’ll have to make a major decision here. Do you resist or swear fealty?

This happens when you talk to Scherrit, who encourages you to join him and betray your friends. Most players will likely opt to resist and not join him, but the reality is, there’s no difference if you swear fealty as well.

The events will unfold a little differently, as Scherrit was attempting to simply trick you. He never had any intention to allow you to cross sides. Unfortunately, this means that this isn’t actually a meaningful choice, and choosing to swear fealty will not impact the story in the future.