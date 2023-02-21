Is Jensen Ackles in Atomic Heart?

Jensen Ackles has secured his spot as one of the most beloved actors since his days co-starring in Supernatural. Since then, just about anything that he shows up in will have fans of that series flocking to it to see his latest appearance. In the lead-up to Atomic Heart’s release, Ackles played a starring role in an advertisement for the game. Does this point to him lending his voice anywhere in Atomic Heart?

Does Jensen Ackles voice anyone in Atomic Heart?

Unfortunately for Jensen Ackles superfans, no, he does not have a role in the full release of Atomic Heart. His inclusion as the main protagonist of the game in the Atomic Way trailer, Major Sergei Nechaev, was just a way to advertise the game and make a little fun at Hogwarts Legacy.

While Ackles does not appear in the game, we think he definitely could have had a chance to have a successful leading role. He is already well known for being a good actor, and he has voice acting credits in his portfolio, including Bruce Wayne in the Batman: The Long Halloween animated movies. That being said, he hasn’t appeared in any video games outside of Tron: Evolution, and without any Russian descent in his family, it might have been an odd choice to put him in a game filled with Russian characters.

That isn’t to say we don’t think he could do it if given the chance, but Jensen Ackles will need to wait for another high-action game to be properly given a starring role in a game. Atomic Heart kind of came out of nowhere for everyone, so we highly doubt they had the funding to land a big actor like Ackles until they had secured quite a bit of money before release.